Erode farmer injured in wild elephant attack dies despite treatment

The elephant however turned furious and attacked the farmer after a chase.
COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old farmer from Erode, who was attacked by a wild elephant on December 9, died without responding to treatment in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The deceased identified by the Forest Department as Ammasai Kutty from a village in Sathyamangalam had attempted to chase away a wild elephant that entered his plantain farm during night. The elephant however turned furious and attacked the farmer after a chase.

On receiving information, the Forest Department staff arrived and drove away the elephant into the forest area.

The elderly man was taken to Sathyamangalam GH in a critical condition and then to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Despite treatment, the farmer succumbed to injuries.

