BJP will end DMK’s dynasty politics, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said only the BJP could end the dynasty politics of the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a party meeting in Coimbatore, Annamalai said no other party in Tamil Nadu has organised protests and demonstrations like the BJP.

“The BJP has grown phenomenally after the DMK came to power. There are more opportunities for the BJP, if the desire of people for a change, translates into votes. It could be achieved by hard work of party men,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP is under compulsion to win 25 MPs in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, if that happens, then, people will reject DMK and make a comeback into BJP’s fold.

“We know how to checkmate the DMK. Only the BJP has the moral authority to speak on corruption. A mobile app and website will soon be introduced for people to complain on corruption of the DMK,” he said.

On the controversy over his Rafale watch, Annamalai reiterated that bills on his watch and two lakh crore asset details of Ministers will be released before commencing his ‘padayatra’ in Tamil Nadu in April next year. “Once my watch becomes a talking point even in tea shops; I will release the property details of each and every DMK Minister. I dare the DMK to speak,” he said.