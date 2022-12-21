'1 cr people benefited in Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in TN'

CHENNAI: At least one crore people have benefited from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Tamil Nadu so far getting treatment for various health issues, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday in Tiruchy.

Also, the state government has given permission to provide incentives for those who work for this scheme.

"The scheme was initiated in 2021 to provide door to door medical kits for several health issues including blood pressure, diabetes, dialysis and physiotherapy. So far, a total of one crore people have been assisted through this initiative. The Chief Minister of TN will distribute a medical kit for the person in Trichy who has reached one crore on Dec 29," said Subramanian.

As many as 10,000 nurses who work for this project will get rechargeable blood pressure apparatus each. A long term pending request to provide incentives for 20,000 specialists across the state, the government has taken into consideration and permission given for the same.

During the event on December 29, the Chief Minister will initiate these schemes too.

Commenting on the Covid cases witnessed a sudden surge in several countries.

The health minister stated that for the past two years the state has reached 36,000 cases. However, it has decreased to single digits recently, Tamil Nadu continues to report around 7-8 cases daily.

"In the last seven months, there were no death cases reported in TN because the state government intensified Covid vaccination across the state. At least 96 percent got their first dose and nearly 95 percent of people received their second dose," stated the minister.

When there was a sudden rise in corona cases in the state, based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, a lab was set up for genomic sequencing on DPH campus at a cost of Rs 4 crore in 2021. Instead of sending the samples to inStem lab in Bengaluru and Pune, the state can test samples in the lab here.

The minister added that the state health department has met the union ministry several times regarding the construction of AIIMS in Madurai, as only a compound wall has been built so far, and also to get permission for a new AIIMS in Coimbatore district. But, there has been no response from the union government till now.