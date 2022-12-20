Representative Image
TamilNadu

Two involved in wildlife poaching arrested, country made guns seized

The accused, K Ayyanar (67) and G Deenadayalan (50), both hailing from different areas in Salem had together poached deer in the forest area.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Two persons involved in hunting wildlife were arrested by police and two country made guns were seized from them in Salem.

Acting on a tip, the Kondalampatti police raided their houses on Monday and seized the guns. The police also seized deer meat from the duo. On receiving information, the Forest Department is carrying out a separate investigation.

