TN police set up squad to monitor dumping of waste from Kerala

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police has formed a special squad to monitor medical waste from Kerala getting dumped in TN. "South zone police have formed a special squad to keep an eye on the medical waste from Kerala being dumped in border areas, " said a press-note from state police headquarters on Tuesday.

The police have come out with latest measures after the TN chief minister M K Stalin has advised the police to look into the instances of waste dumping along TN border by Kerala traders.

Police had already started monitoring of heavy vehicles carrying loads from Kerala and entering Tamil Nadu via Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari. According to police, brokers operating on border towns are facilitating the dumping of poultry waste, iron waste (unfit for recycling) and medical waste from Kerala in Tamil Nadu.

Some truck operators, who return empty from Kerala, had been indulging in transport of waste to make some quick money. Some brokers even help the truck operators in identifying the empty land to dump the waste. To drive home the point, the police had also recently held an interaction with transporters on Kerala borders and warned them that dumping of waste will lead to police action.

TN police have so far seized 7 heavy vehicles and booked 9 persons in connection with dumping of waste. Police HQ has also issued instructions to beef up vigil on movement of commercial heavy vehicle Tenkasi and Kanyakumari areas.