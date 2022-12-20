'Tangedco to invite tenders for procuring smart meters soon'

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday said that TANGEDCO has began the process for procuring smart meters to be installed at the consumer premises. He added that after installation of the smart meters, they would fulfill the DMK's promise of monthly billing.

After reviewing the progress of 50,000 agricultural connections at the TANGEDCO headquarters here, the minister said that at present, the utility has assessors to carry out bi-monthly billing. "To implement the monthly billing system, we have to recruit more assessors. If we appoint new assessors, there utility would be not needed after installation of the smart meters, " he said.

He noted that TANGEDCO has commenced the process of the smart meters procurement. "We will invite tenders for smart meters procurement soon, " he said.

On the target of 50,000 agricultural connections to be given this year, he said as on date, TANGEDCO has effected 34,134 agricultural connections this year. The rest of the connections will be given before the Pongal festival in January next year.

He pointed out that the chief minister launched the 50,000 agricultural connections scheme on November 11 by distributing the orders to 20,000 farmers.

When asked about material shortage to attend the outage works, he said that there was an adequate stock of materials which were brought through tender. "If needed, we will procure further, " he said.

On Aadhaar linking process, he said that as of now, 1.2 crore out of 2.67 consumers have linked their Aadhaar and asked all the consumers to link by this month end.

To a query on the additional revenue following tariff revision, he said they targeted an additional annual revenue of Rs 19,000 after the tariff revision. "After conceding to the demands of the domestic and MSME consumers, we are getting additional revenue of Rs 1,000 crore a month, " he said. He added that TANGEDCO has taken effort to reduce the interest on loans and increased revenue through sale of fly ash from Rs 7 crore a month to Rs 13.8 crore a month. "In the next three years, we will achieve break even, " he said.