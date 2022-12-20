Stalin inaugurates Rs 19.84 crore works for revenue dept

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated Rs 19.84 worth buildings of the state revenue cum disaster management department, including the camp offices of District Revenue Officers (DROs) and residential quarters of RDO and offices of Tahsildars in the state.

The chief minister also gave away appointment orders to 18 persons selected for the post of deputy collector through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Stalin inaugurated the buildings at a function organized in the state secretariat this morning. A release issued by the state government said that the revenue department, which serves as the backbone of the state administration, was playing a crucial role in fulfilling the daily needs of the people and implementing the socio-economic projects of the government. The government is implementing various projects like construction of offices with all facilities and residential quarters for the department officials to ensure the effective functioning of the department. The list of buildings inaugurated this morning include camp office and residential quarters of DRO in Chengalpet at a cost of Rs 1.15 crore and residential quarters of the DRO in Chidambaram at an estimated Rs 54.95 lakh. Tahsildar office buildings of Madurai, Namkkal, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Saathankulam, Tiruvarur, Mannargudi and Tiruchirappalli were also among the inaugurated buildings. State revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran, additional chief secretary of revenue department S K Prabhakar and principle secretary of revenue department Kumar Jayanath also took part in the function.