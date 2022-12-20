Frustrated young mother kills sick daughter, self in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her daughter at a house in Arasinampatti village near Singampunari of Sivaganga district on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sangeetha and her four –year-old daughter Praganya, sources said. Singampunari police inspected the spot and held enquiries.

Investigations revealed that Praganya suffered from chronic health problems and was often taken to hospitals. There’s a constant quarrel between Sangeetha and her husband Jeyaraj, who scolded his wife and daughter while they were moving to a hospital on Monday.

Frustrated, Sangeetha took the extreme step to kill her daughter and end her life. When Jeyaraj was away from home, Sangeetha strangulated her daughter to death and she hanged herself in the house. A case was filed and enquiry by Devakottai RDO is also on, sources said.