Duo lifting mobile phones from hospital for buying liquor held

VELLORE: Vellore north police registered a case and arrested two persons for stealing mobile phones from various places in a private hospital in the town on Monday.

They were remanded to custody on Tuesday. The hospital authorities complained to the police when they found mobile phones missing from some wards and the doctors room in the hospital.

Based on the complaint, police checked the CCTV footage from the hospital’s security cameras and detected two persons moving suspiciously in the places from where the mobiles were stolen.

Police showed the footage to the hospital security and alerted them following which security personnel found the two persons entering the campus on Monday.

They alerted the police who rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo who were identified as Ravi (45) and Karthi (22) both of localities near the hospital. Police recovered 4 stolen mobiles.

Investigation revealed that the duo stole mobile phones for getting money to buy liquor. They sold the mobiles for prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2, 000.