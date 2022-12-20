'Don’t let accused who cheated and got land compensation from govt'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday instructed the Crime Branch and Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) not to let any of the accused escape in the case of receiving land compensation from the government with the assistance of the forged land documents while the Chennai – Bengaluru NH works.

Justice R Suresh Kumar made this observation on hearing a contempt petition filed by Rajendran, one of the land owners from the Sriperumbudur area. The petitioner sought a direction against the district administration and revenue department officials for wrongly providing land compensation to the illegal people who got compensation for the land of the petitioner as if they were owning it.

The CB-CID informed the HC that the police have arrested around 15 people who cheated the landowners and the government. According to CBCID, cases under three sections have been filed for cheating people. "The police have been inquiring about all the 15 people. An amount of Rs.18.57 crores was retrieved from the accused and the same was deposited in the account of this case. The remaining amount of Rs.2 crores will be recovered soon, " the government advocate submitted.

Recording the submissions, the court noted that none of the accused should escape from the clutches of law. The court noted that the then-District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) Narmada should file her response by physically appearing before the court. Since the officer provided Rs.20 crores as compensation to the accused, the court wanted her presence.

The matter was adjourned to January 9 directing the CB-CID to file a counter regarding the recovery of the amount from the accused.