Dindigul cyber crime wing retrieves money lost in online fraud

MADURAI: Dindigul cyber crime wing on Tuesday retrieved the money lost in an online fraud. Suresh Kumar (38), the victim from Rajakkapatti village in Dindigul was cheated on the pretext of selling robotic software online by a stranger.

The victim paid Rs 1.20 lakh believing the online communication. But, since the victim did not receive any such product, he felt that he’s cheated and hence lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Basakaran said.

The retrieved money was handed over to the victim, the SP added. The public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money.

Complainants can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in without visiting police stations, he said.