After OPS, EPS announces party meeting on Dec 27 at AIADMK HQ

CHENNAI: The former chief minister and AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the party's district secretary's meeting would be held on December 27 at the party headquarters.

The meeting assumes significance as the ousted leader O Panneerselvam too announced that the district secretary's meeting of his faction would be held on December 21. With the Supreme Court's verdict on AIADMK's leadership expected to be delivered soon, both EPS and OPS factions were desperate to conduct the party's internal meetings respectively.

In a statement, EPS said that the meeting of the district secretaries will be attended by AIADMK legislators, MPs, and other senior party office bearers. Sources from the EPS faction said that the meeting was conducted to discuss the possible verdict of the Apex Court and possible future courses of action.

Recently, EPS has approached the Supreme Court to seek a stay in connection with Panneerselvam's move to freeze the "two leaves symbol" of the outfit. Accordingly, an interim petition was filed in the Apex court in this regard.

Ahead of his faction's district secretary's meeting, several leaders along with their supporters from various political parties met EPS and joined his camp. Sources from the EPS faction said since there is a case pending in the Supreme Court, the general council meeting, which was proposed earlier, was postponed.