47 active Covid cases in State, 13 in city

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 35,94,322. There were 2 new cases in Chennai and a case each was reported in Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Tirupur.

Other districts reported zero cases of Covid-19. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 3,778 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.