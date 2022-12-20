47 active Covid cases in State, 13 in city
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 35,94,322. There were 2 new cases in Chennai and a case each was reported in Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Tirupur.
Other districts reported zero cases of Covid-19. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 3,778 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 0.9% was reported in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 47.
Active cases in Chennai stood at 13. A total of 8 more people recovered. Total recoveries reached 35,56,226. With no more Covid-related fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
