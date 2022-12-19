Villagers block road for 5 hours seeking to shut quarry

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Traffic on the busy Arcot–Kancheepuram Road was affected for more than 5 hours following residents of a village resorting to a road roko demanding rescinding the license issued to a stone quarry nearby, on Monday.

Nearly 200 residents of Vayalur near Vembakkam in the district refused pleas by police and revenue officials to disband. They refused to budge unless officials gave in writing that the license for the stone quarry to operate in Vayalur was rescinded, it was said.

Locals said that if the quarry was allowed to operate, it would create various problems, including damage to buildings when blasting took place, accidents due to quarry vehicles travelling speedily on village roads, health problems for the young and old and chances of accidents for school students.

The blockade resulted in those going to work, colleges and schools not able to reach their destinations on time.

When last reported, officials were trying to pacify the agitators.