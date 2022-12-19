Collector Amar throws out empty paper given as petition by BJP cadre

TIRUPATTUR: Collector Amar Kuswaha lost his cool when a BJP functionary handed over to him an empty sheet as petition during the weekly grievances day at the Collectorate on Monday.

Sources said that BJP functionary N Suresh Kumar of Kagankarai village in the district had repeatedly submitted petitions during the weekly grievances day meet which failed to elicit any official response.

As there was no official response, he on Monday submitted an empty BJP official letter head to the Collector. An annoyed Kuswaha threw away the sheet and ordered that Suresh Kumar be removed from the hall.