TamilNadu

3 students killed, 2 critically injured in accident near Kovilpatti

A car, in which those ill-fated victims were travelling, collided with a private bus.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Three students were killed and two others critically injured in an accident, which occurred near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Monday evening.

A car, in which those ill-fated victims were travelling, collided with a private bus. It occurred at Ayyaneri on Ilayarasanendal Road. The victims were students of a private engineering college near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.

The deceased have been identified as L Keerthik (23) of Krishna Nagar, Kovilpatti, B Ajay (23) of Nalattinputhur and U Senthilkumar (24) of Vanaramutti. These three victims succumbed to injuries on the spot, sources said.

The injured victims are A Arunkumar (21) of Veera Vanji, Kovilpatti and K Vignesh (22) of Sattur. Kovilpatti DSP K Venkatesh inspected the spot. Police have filed a case, sources said.

