Three men found dead near railway track in Athipattu

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed after they were allegedly run over by an express train near Athipattu railway station in Tiruvallur district during the early hours of Monday. The identity of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that all three are men. "One of the deceased is in his early 20's while the other two are elderly men. We have informed police stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, " a railway police officer said.

All three bodies were sent to Government stanley hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Police said that the body of the young man was found near the tracks first and a few metres away, the bodies of two others were found.

The police said that initially the body of the 25-year-old man was spotted first and other two bodies were found.