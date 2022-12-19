Political primitivism mars aesthetics of arts

They’re not allowing officers to execute the annual cultural programmes, another source said. “Some artists drop the names of Manram chairman Vagai Chandrasekhar, MP Kanimozhi and Minister Thangam Thennarasu to build their influence and seek more supporters. Sometimes, they may do this even without the knowledge of the political leaders, but for us, selecting the artist is now a nightmare,” rued the source.

“There was a decision to form an expert committee so that it can shortlist the candidates through a standard operating procedure, but this was met with objections from factions. They do not want a systematic screening or transparent approval method.”

All-artiste committee

However, actor-playwright and BJP spokesperson S Ve Shekhar said that formation of a board to ensure the smooth running of the Manram is crucial. “Although, putting together a board with politically influenced people will be of little to no help. Having an all-artiste board is the only way forward. Either way, the State is informed about the logistics and requirements and so this is a more viable option.”

Commenting on how politics has made its way to arts, he said, “If art is found in politics, it’s good. But if it’s the other way round; art is ruined.”

After two years of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions affecting the festive seasons of Margazhi and Pongal, musicians and vocalists in the State are gearing up for an enthusiastic festive season.

“During the time of former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Chennai Sangamam was organised with much fanfare. The artistes were well taken care of and well paid. This year, Namma Ooru Thiruvizha has been organised, but it fails to meet the expectations,” rued a Thavil artiste from Tiruvaroor wishing to remain anonymous.

Folk artistes suffer

While the situation is unpredictable for senior artistes, freshers are finding it more difficult to make their names known among the bureaucrats. “As it is, Parai artistes are still struggling to find a platform to showcase their work. With unrelated factors in the mix, the value is lost,” lamented Sakthi Ravanan, a Parai artiste and founder of Nimirvu Kalaiyagam in Coimbatore.

Sakthi said that it was important to form a transparent system that enables artistes to directly connect with the Manram members.

“If there’s a platform where performers can directly upload their biodata and see the selection process, they wouldn’t have to go through a ‘broker’ who promises a spot for them,” he added.

With no concrete solution to the chaos, the very basis of this scheme seems to have lost its sense of direction. The goal of the Manram was to provide equal opportunities to folk artistes and performers, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.