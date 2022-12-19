Palliyeri residents protest at Thanjai Collectorate seeking basic amenities

TIRUCHY: Demanding a solution for the continuous flow of sewage into their streets, the residents from Thanjavur staged a protest on Monday.

The Palliyeri village which has been situated near Thanjavur town has been facing severe health issues. The roads were not properly laid and the sewage water has been flowing across the streets. They claimed that they had approached the local body administration and officials, but in vain.

On Monday, they came to the Collectorate and staged a protest pressing for their demand. On information, Kallaperambur police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents. The residents said that the entire stretch in their locality has been stinking. They also said that there were no proper streetlights and other basic amenities.

They also claimed that they always sit indoors even during the day due to the stench. Subsequently, the BDO came to the spot and assured of rectifying the problems.