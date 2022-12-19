NMR services resume after five days gap

COIMBATORE: Train services on Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam (Ooty) section of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed after five days on Monday.

The train services remained suspended since December 14 as heavy rains triggered tree falls and boulders rolled down the track in more than 10 spots. Works were carried out on a war footing to remove the blocks and repair the damaged tracks.

With the works getting over, the train services resumed on Monday after a gap of five days. Around 180 tourists enjoyed the ride by the misty mountains covered by a green blanket of tea estates and forest area.

“The train chugged out of Mettupalayam railway station at 7.10 am and reached Udhagamandalam railway station at 12.30 pm. For tourists, who have booked tickets on days when the train was suspended, the fare has been refunded,” said a railway official.

Meanwhile, in view of expected rise in tourist footfalls for Christmas and New Year celebrations, rail enthusiasts have urged railways to operate more special trains on the ghat section.

K Natarajan, president of Nilgiris Heritage Steam Chariot urged the Salem Division of the Southern Railways to operate night trips between Ketti and Udhagamandalam to cater to the festive rush. “Twice before such night trips were operated. The railways could also consider operatingsuch short distance specials for the ensuing festival,” he said.