Newly electrified Nellai-Chendur section inspected

MADURAI: Principal chief electrical engineer of the Southern Railway AK Siddhartha inspected the newly electrified Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section on Monday.

The inspection began from Tirunelveli by a special train, which departed at 8.30 am. During the schedule, the team led by Siddhartha inspected a substation at Palayamkottai initially and continued inspections at rail over bridge near Seydunganallur, sources said.

The team also inspected a bridge across Tamirabarani River near Srivaikuntam, substation at Nazareth, railway gate at Arumuganeri and also the Tangedco’s power line at the location. The team then reached Tiruchendur station at around 1.30 pm.

The electrified line carried a voltage of 25,000 volts to power the electric train during the inspection, which began at 3.20 pm, from Tiruchendur to Tirunelveli.

Based on the inspection report, the authorities would finalise on the introduction of the electrified rail between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur, sources said.

Siddhartha was accompanied by Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Thanneeru Ramesh and other officials during the inspection, sources said.