‘Neighbourhood’ policing in Kovai to reign in anti-social elements

CHENNAI: Coimbatore police has formally rolled out the "Neighbourhood Police" strategy to rein in anti-social elements of the city.

As part of the plan, the police department will deploy its personnel in every area who will act against the anti-social elements.

Details of the policeman concerned will be displayed prominently in the assigned area.

The public can communicate with the policeman regarding the wrong activities taking place in their neighbourhood.

They need not visit the police station and can contact policemen responsible for their areas with their grievances and concerns.

To make the process easier, every policeman will be provided with visiting cards containing his contact details besides information about the respective police stations.

Details of senior officers will also be included in the cards and can be contacted in case the local policeman fails to perform his activities.

A senior officer of Coimbatore police told IANS, "The idea is to curb anti-social activities. The neighbourhood police can actively work among the local residents and learn about suspicious activities in their localities. The October 23rd Coimbatore car blast in which a radicalised youth, Jameesha Mubin died is a reason for such an initiative as people will come to know to whom they were renting out their premises if a proper background check is conducted."

He, however, said that preventing crimes is a major initiative and curbing terrorism is also an agenda for the city police taking initiative.