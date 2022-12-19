National Mamallapuram dance festival in TN to be from Dec 23

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu state tourism minister K Ramachandran on Monday said that Mamallapuram national dance festival will be held at the sea temple complex in Mamallapuram and Island ground from December 23 to January 12 this year.

A decision was taken in this regard at a review meeting of the Tourism department, chaired by Ramachandran in this regard.

Accordingly, professional classical dance artists from all around the nation come together for this event to showcase their talented performances in traditional dance forms like Bharathanattiyam, Mohini Attam, Manipuri dance, and other traditional dances will also be organized.

In addition, Tamil Nadu's traditional dance arts including 'Karakattam, Kaaviadi, Thappattam, and Oyilattam will also be showcased. All the programs will be live on the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's website.

A release from the State Tourism Department also said that last year, over 11 crore domestic tourists and two lakh foreign travelers have visited Tamil Nadu.