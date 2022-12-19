Ministerial meeting to discuss Parandur airport convened tomorrow

CHENNAI: In pursuit of finding a middle ground between the protestors and government, ministers will hold in a meeting regarding Parandur airport at the secretariat tomorrow.

The minutes of the meeting would be the demands kept forth by the villagers and the compensation amount. After the meeting a report would be brought to the notice of CM Stalin.

The decision taken would be announced tomorrow.

Ministers EV Velu, TM Anbarasan and Thangam Thennarasu would be present in the meeting.