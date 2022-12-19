TamilNadu

Madras HC moved to prevent Jallikattu in Tirupur's Alagumalai

The petitioner submitted that Alagumalai was not one of the sites where Jallikattu was allowed in the 2017 ordinance.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A petitioner filed a plea with Madras HC to stop Jallikattu from happening in Tirupur's Alagumalai.

Thooyamani, Alagumalai's Panchayat leader, moved the HC to stop Jallikattu in the village as it was not mentioned in the sites permitted to conduct the sport in the 2017 ordinance.

The court ordered government and Tirupur collector to take a decision on this in 6 weeks.

Alagumalai usually conducts Jallikattu on January 29 year.

