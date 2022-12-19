Kin of dead Kodanad computer operator quizzed

COIMBATORE: A team of CB-CID sleuths questioned the family members of a Kodanad estate computer operator, who committed suicide following the sensational heist-cum-murder.

A team of seven officials visited the house of Dinesh Kumar in the morning and inquired his parents and friends till afternoon. He committed suicide at his house on July 3, 2017 under suspicious circumstances.

The case, which was reinvestigated by police after the DMK came to power, has been transferred to CB-CID for a deeper investigation. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.