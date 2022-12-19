Heavy rains predicted for several districts in TN from Dec 23: MET

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain from December 23 due to the low-pressure area prevailing over the south Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) said on Monday.

In addition, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next three days for the same.

The low-pressure area formed on December 17 over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to midtropospheric levels persists.

It is likely to move west northwestwards slowly towards the Sri Lanka coast in the next two days.

Under its influence, yellow warning has been issued for Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts predicting heavy rain from Friday.

The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days.

In Chennai, some areas are expected to get light to moderate showers in the evening hours for the next 48 hours due to the system formed over the sea.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be reduced than normal, and will be around 29 degree Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The center issued warning to fishermen as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph -45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, along and off Tamil Nadu coast, Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

Trawlers are advised not to venture into the above mentioned sea area till December 22.