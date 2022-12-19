Representative Image
Consumer panel orders Chennai Collector to inspect old age home

In 2017, Srinivasan approached the Ariyalur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Monday ordered Chennai Collector to inspect a private old age home in Chennai and report within eight weeks about the facilities.

Srinivasan (63) from Chennai Thalambur admitted his 96-year-old father at Nandini old age home in 2016 and paid a deposit of Rs 1.50 lakh and maintenance charge of Rs 50,000 for four months.

However, the home sent his father out in November the same year and did not return the deposit. In 2017, Srinivasan approached the Ariyalur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The panel ordered the home to return deposit of Rs 1.50 lakh with 6 pc interest and pay fine of Rs 1 lakh for defect in service.

