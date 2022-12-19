Cane crushing in Tirupattur sugar mill commences

TIRUPATTUR: Crushing for the present year commenced in the Tirupattur Cooperative Sugar Mill at Kethandapatti on Monday. It may be recalled that the pooja for the crushing was indefinitely postponed a few days ago when all DMK MLAs left for Chennai to attend the swearing in ceremony of Youth and Sports Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

However, after the requisite poojas, Collector Amar Kuswaha commenced the crushing activities by throwing cane bits into the conveyor.

Though Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri Collectors B Murugesh and V Jayachandra Banu Reddy were also invited, they were absent as also Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Krishnagiri MPs CN Annadurai, DM Kathir Anand and A Sellakumar, respectively.

Those present, included MLAs K Devaraji, A Nallathambi and D Mathizhagan, Sugar mill MD Meena Priyadarshini and sugar mill chairman AR Rajendran.

The mill plans to crush 1.50 lakh tonnes cane this season, sources said.