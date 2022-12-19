Annamalai questions CM’s silence on Kerala survey gobbling TN land

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday condemned the state government for not stopping the Kerala government from including land parcels in border districts in Tamil Nadu state into the latter’s land records by taking up digital survey programme (Ente Bhoomi).

He charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is turning a blind eye against the Left Democratic Front led government and hinted that the CM’s inaction was aimed to fulfill his aspiration in national politics. Hence, he is remaining silent over the ongoing issue.

The Kerala government had launched the digital survey programme on November 1 from the bordering areas in Theni district.

However, it came to the knowledge of the authorities in Tamil Nadu on November 7 following a communication from the district administration of Alappuzha to its counterpart in Theni. However, secretary of revenue department Kumar Jayant denied it, Annamalai said in a release

Residents in Anekal in Nagercoil and Papparai in Theni complained on November 17 that the Kerala government had acquired around 80 acres of land in Tamil Nadu.

The neighbouring state continues this. However, the government and government machinery were not taking measures to stop this to safeguard the interest of the villagers in Tamil Nadu along the TN-Kerala border, he charged.