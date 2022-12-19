All India survey on Higher Education begins in TN

CHENNAI: The all-India survey on higher education, initiated by the Centre, has begun in Tamil Nadu in a bid to make a situational assessment of the education sector in the country.

Accordingly, the data on the total number of students, teaching staff, student enrollment, exam results, financial information, and scholarship details will be collected. The massive exercise should be completed on or before January 20, 2023.

Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, and per-student expenditure will also be calculated from the data gathered through the survey.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the survey will be useful in making informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.

"A detailed circular has been issued to all the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of all the colleges including technical institutions to start the survey works immediately", he added.

He said the task force was constituted with representations from various stakeholders such as the ministry of education, University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, Medical Council of India, Indian Institute of Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, Central Statistics Office, Distance Education Council, National University of Education Planning and Administration, Universities, State Higher Education Departments to conceptualise the survey and to provide technical guidance.

"These task forces would visit each state including Tamil Nadu to monitor the survey process", he said adding it was also recommended to make the survey an annual system of data collection on higher education in the country.