5-member drug ring busted in Madurai; 580 pills, 2 daggers seized

MADURAI: A special police team in Madurai district busted a five–member drug ring and arrested all the accused. Police picked them on Sunday evening when those five youths were moving in a suspicious manner near a temple at Valayankulam.

Madurai SP R Shiva Prasad said, a special team engaged in patrolling spotted the gang and they ran away trying to evade police. However, the cops chased and nabbed them. They were in illegal possession of two daggers and the police found 580 drug bills that were seized.

The SP said they were also indulging in waylaying. The arrested are R Karuppasamy (22), Valayankulam, K Kaleeswaran (22), R Linga Perumal (27), R Sethupathi alias Ajithkumar (24) of Valayankulam, R Letchumanan (20). Police have filed cases under various sections of NDPS Act, the SP said.