OPS flays DMK govt for hiking Aavin ghee price

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday critcised the Tamil Nadu government for hiking the price of Aavin ghee and demanded the government to reverse its decision that affects the common man. The government, a couple of days ago, increased the price of one litre of ghee by Rs 50.

Since the DMK returned to power, the Aavin ghee price has been increased thrice. The cost of one litre of Aavin ghee increased from Rs 515 to Rs 630, accounting for a 23% hike. It has also increased the price of other Aavin milk products, said OPS in a statement and criticised that the DMK has been acting contradictory to its poll promises of bringing the cost of living for the people of the state.

It promised to reduce the milk price in the election manifesto. Though it reduced the milk price, it increased the price of other Aavin milk products. It also increased the price of butter by Rs 20, leaving the people in the state of shock, besides increasing the price of orange milk packet by Rs 12 per litre. The price hike of the Aavin product not only affects the public directly but also contributes to the inflation of price of milk based sweets and products, he further said.