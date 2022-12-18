Mother, newborn die; kin protest alleging medical negligence

MADURAI: Angered by the consecutive deaths of a woman and her newborn near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, their relatives thronged the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur seeking action against those responsible for their deaths.

The 18-year-old pregnant woman Aranganayaki, from Thiru-Vi Ka Street at W Pudupatti village, was admitted to W Pudupatti Primary Health Centre on Saturday night and delivered a girl baby around 6.10 am, on Sunday.

However, after the delivery, Aranganayaki suffered health complications and was rushed to the Srivilliputhur GH by ‘108’ ambulance van. However, she was declared dead in the hospital.

The agitated relatives alleged that the PHC was understaffed, and the woman died as the treatment was done by a nurse at the PHC. She got married two years ago and it’s her first delivery, sources said.

Sivakasi Deputy Director of Health Services, N Kalusivalingam said the pregnant woman Aranganayaki was admitted to the PHC at around 10.30 pm, with labour pain.

The victim suffered a problem at 5.30 am, on Sunday due to obstructed labour. The baby was sick and died. The PHC staff then rang the ‘108’ emergency service to refer the patient to Srivilliputhur GH, but she delivered the infant before the van arrived. The patient suffered uterine bleeding at around 8 pm and became drowsy.

However, she died on the way to Srivilliputhur GH. Further, he said it’s unfortunate that the treatment was done at the PHC based on information received by phone.

The Pudupatti PHC is a single medical officer and doctor centre and a nurse could also treat such cases if it’s not complicated. For any uncomplicated case, the needy could be referred to Kunnur PHC, where caesarean sections are normally done.

Moreover, the doctor deputed at the Pudupatti PHC was out of the station when the incident happened. Usually, any PHCs are functional from 9 am to 4 pm, and based on emergency calls, doctors would attend to any such case after the stipulated time, the Deputy Director said.