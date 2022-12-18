Mobile med units for labourers losing pace

CHENNAI: Mobile medical care units and their service remains far away from the reach of construction labourers, who are at high risk of developing occupational health disorders, in the state.

Lack of coordination among the government departments has turned the mobile medical units under the hospital under wheels programme ineffective and rendered the labourers without proper medical care.

The government created the mobile medical care units, exclusively for the construction labourers, based on the action plan report to create a social security net for the workforce and their family members.

The report was the outcome of the study carried out by UNICEF, Construction Workers Union and various other stakeholders in 2010.

However, the recommendation in the report came into effect in the aftermath of the multi-storied building collapse at Moulivakkam, burying more than 60 labourers alive.

The government passed an order on December 8, 2014. It was aimed at catering to the medical care of the labourers at their worksite. Going by the order, the mobile medical care unit should conduct frequent camps at the worksites and pick early signs of occupational disorders and sickness among the labourers. Each unit comprises two doctors (a male and female), a nurse, pharmacist, lab technician, helper and a driver.

The unit also should be equipped with screening facilities for diabetics, hypertension, cardiac illness, breast and cervical cancer, besides giving antenatal and postnatal counselling for the women labourers.

However, these facilities are used for fever camps and screening for other seasonally flu.

“It has failed to serve its purpose. Instead of focusing on picking the early sign of occupational diseases and guiding the labourers to higher medical facilities, they are going to places to conduct fever camps and distribute tablets for seasonal flu, ” labour activist TK Elumalai said.

Echoing the same, R Geetha of Unorganised Workers Federation said the construction labourers are at greater risk of developing serious occupational diseases.

The authorities have failed to put the mobile medical units to best use to help the workers to lead quality life.

Amidst this, the poor coordination between the labour department’s construction welfare board and the health department further reduced the ineffective facility in extending the medical care to the targeted group.

Denying poor service, a senior official said that they are even ready to increase the number of units if the labour department allocates additional funds.

Chairman of the welfare board Pon Kumar admitted to the charges levelled by labourers and said they have sought reports from the health department on the number of camps, screening and identification of early signs of disease among the labourers.