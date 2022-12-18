Ministers’ collective efforts take TN to top spot: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: It was the collective efforts of State Ministers that resulted in Tamil Nadu becoming the number one State in the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday.

The State has achieved the target of becoming the frontrunner in all fronts, said Stalin, noting that though he is the Chief Minister, he was not the sole reason for achieving the goal.

Rather, it is the victory for the collective efforts of the Ministers, said Stalin while addressing the gathering at the wedding ceremony of Dairy Minister SM Nasar’s family member.

Recalling Nasar’s tireless efforts, Stalin said Aavin has recorded Rs 85 crore sales during last year Deepavali as against Rs 55 crore business registered during the AIADMK regime.

This year, it increased the business and registered sales to the tune of Rs 116 crore during Deepavali.

Apart from this, the Dairy Minister also spearheaded the launch of 12 varieties of cakes in Aavin outlets, besides new varieties of sweets.

He also advised party functionaries and senior leaders to avoid organising grand programmes to avoid unwanted criticism and give fodder to the opposition.

He dissuaded the functionaries from putting up arches and banners while organising programmes.