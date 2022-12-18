Kumkis’ presence keeps crop raiding jumbo at bay

COIMBATORE: After two kumkis were deployed to prevent a wild elephant from venturing into villages in Erode, the problematic elephant continued to remain evasive over the last two days.

Kumki’s Chinnathambi and Ramu, brought from Top Slip continued to patrol along the forest fringes in Hasanur in Sathyamangalam to prevent the wild elephant from venturing out of the forest area to raid crops.

“The wild elephant could not be spotted in its frequently visiting places of Arepalayam and Ongalvadi villages to raid on crops since Friday due to the presence of kumkis. Both the kumkis will stay here until the menace ends,” said an official.

In the Nilgiris, two wild elephants strayed into plantain farms in Sembala and Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Gudalur causing widespread destruction on Sunday early morning hours.

The panic-struck villagers restrained from stepping out of their houses. They claimed that it is unusual for elephants to stray into their neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the forest department teams from Gudalur Range took up night patrolling in Thorappalli, Kunilvayal and Puthurvayal following frequent incidents of wild elephants straying out of the forest area.

It was after farmers raised issues that intruding elephant herds cause massive damage to paddy crops, which are ready to be harvested.

By mounting vigil, the forest department believes that wild elephants that venture out can be driven back into the forest before they cause any damage to the standing crops.