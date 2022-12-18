Kalai Thiruvizha unearths hidden talents of students

TIRUCHY: As the main objective of education is to provide the means and opportunities to enhance the child’s creative expression and build capacity for aesthetic appreciation, the school education department has created a platform tagged as Kalai Thiruvizha to bring out the hidden talents of students in every district.

As luck would have it, many students who participated in the Kalai Thiruvizha became stars over night as many of their videos went viral on social media becoming the talk of the town.

Above all, it paved a way for tightening the bonding between teachers and students. “Students become popular by the push of their respective teachers who video record and share it on social media,” said Parimala, a teacher from a government school in Pudukkottai.

For instance, a video of a welcome dance performance by P Arthi, a student of Government Higher Secondary School in Vayalogam, went viral and it garnered more than 20 lakh views.

“Now, Arthi has become a star of our school and even outside and has been receiving several invitations for special performances. There are 20 categories in the programme.

The school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi promised to take a group of 20 student winners abroad and the competition has become very tough now.