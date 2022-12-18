Govt doctors unhappy over action against Chengalpattu GH doctors

CHENNAI: The state government doctors are unhappy with the attitude of the health department officials towards the doctors, after the recent suspension and other disciplinary actions being taken. The Legal Coordination Committee for Government doctors stated that the government doctors suspended at the Government hospital in Chengalpattu were on duty for a training programme and disciplinary action should not be taken on them.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had ordered departmental disciplinary action against four doctors who were found absent on duty, without a prior notice at the Chengalpattu Madurantakam government hospital upon surprise inspection on Thursday. The minister had also issued orders to transfer the Joint Director of Health Services for Chengalpattu district for not ensuring the presence of doctors.

However, the committee claims that two assistant surgeons and four staff nurses were deputed by the hospital to attend the LaQshya training being held at the Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday and Thursday. Thus, they were not available on duty.

"It is atrocious to take action against the people who had gone for training. The hospital superintendent should be questioned or the duty medical officer should be questioned. Even if it is so, explanation can be asked. In case of emergency situations at government hospitals, medicos work beyond working time and attend to the patients, " said Dr S Perumal Pillai, president of Tamil Nadu Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors.

The authorities from the Directorate of Rural Health and Medical Services said that they are looking into the issue and the information is being verified.