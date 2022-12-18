Farmland will not be acquired for industrial estate: A Raja

COIMBATORE: DMK MP A Raja on Sunday reiterated that farmlands will not be acquired to set up an industrial estate in Annur in Coimbatore.

“The industrial park will be established only on 815 acres of land without causing any disturbance to water, land and environment. Mostly industrial units manufacturing defence products will be allowed.

Also, a committee comprising farmers, MP, MLA and District Collector will be formed. Only those industrial units, which are approved by the committee will be allowed to set up,” he said after talks with the protesting farmers.

The government had initially issued an order to acquire 3,731 acres of land to set up the park. Meanwhile, more than 100 farmers took up a rally against acquiring farmlands.