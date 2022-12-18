Drawing ‘rangoli’ to make district garbage-free

TIRUVALLUR: Municipal council members in Tiruvallur on Saturday created awareness about garbage disposal by making colourful ‘rangolis’ in front of street entrances so that people would refrain from dumping garbage haphazardly in public places.

More than 60,000 people live in 27 wards in the district and the municipal authorities have joined hands with their staff, school students, activists and NGOs to create awareness about responsible garbage disposal. Volunteers go on door to door campaigns and teach the public about the importance of garbage segregation and its positive impact on society.

In line with this, in order to make ward no 25, a garbage free area, ward member Vikayalakshmi along with other staff made colourful ‘rangolis’ at the entrance of Kattabomman Street.