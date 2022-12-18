DPI complex to be named after Anbazhagan today

CHENNAI: DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) complex at Nungambakkam which houses the directorate of school education would be named after late DMK leader K Anbazhagan on Monday.

Addressing former DMK general secretary Anbazhagan’s centenary celebration at Periyar Thidal here, Stalin said that a life-size statue of Anbazhagan would be erected at the Directorate of School Education building in the next two to three months.

DMK leader turned emotional recalling how the late leader played a crucial part in his political life from when he founded the youth wing at the age of 13 to succeed his father as party president.

He said that when he started the youth wing at Gopalapuram in his teenage, it was Anbazhagan who inaugurated the wing’s office. “When the DMK headquarters was moved to Anna Arivalayan, Anbagam became the party youth wing head office because of Anbazhagan. When Kalaignar Karunanidhi turned down my request, it was Anbazhagan who played the part to give Anbagam to the youth wing, ” he said.