DMK eager to form alliance with BJP: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Taking a similar tone to AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam, former minister D Jayakumar justified the prediction of the former to attack DMK.

Briefing the scribes in Chennai, Jayakumar said "DMK is trying hard to oust Congress and form an alliance with the BJP as the elections are fast approaching. Therefore, CV Shanmugam has only said what he has been seeing.

"No other party engages in opportunistic politics like the DMK to say something on their lips and have something else in the heart.'' he said.

CV Shanmugam, while in a protest against NLC in Neyveli, said that since MK Stalin is executing silently the wishes of the Central government, the BJP and DMK would forge an alliance for Lok Sabha elections. He added that the Communist parties will turn its back on DMK.

Shanmugham's statement was objected to by TN's BJP secretary Annamalai.