BJP won’t cross NOTA tally in LS polls: Minister P Geetha Jeevan

MADURAI: The efforts taken by the BJP to garner at least more votes than ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) in the next election is bound to fail, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, adding that the DMK led combine would sweep the next Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a programme marking DMK stalwart K Anbazhagan’s centenary celebrations at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, the Minister said BJP State president K Annamalai was making baseless allegations and lying about Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet colleagues.

Referring to Annamalai’s criticism of Chief Minister Stalin’s recent trip to Tenkasi by train, she asked whether he would question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent travels by chartered flights. She then urged the BJP leader to stop making such comments.

Denying Annamalai’s allegation that she, despite being the Social Welfare Minister, was running behind Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, Geetha Jeevan wondered whether it was wrong to serve the people for their welfare. Unlike Annamalai, who just in his nascent stage of politics, her political journey has crossed 26 years now, she said.

The BJP leader turned to politics after failing to perform his duty as an IPS officer, she added.