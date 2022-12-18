AIADMK will disappear: Selvaraj

COIMBATORE: Countering AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations that law and order has deteriorated in the State, ex-MLA Kovai Selvaraj, who recently switched loyalty to DMK, listed Thoothukudi firing, custodial deaths and robbery-murder in Kodanad estate to claim that the former chief minister had no locus-standi to speak on the issue.

“It was during the AIADMK regime that anti-Sterlite protest, custodial death of father-son duo and Kodanad dacoity cum murder case happened. But due to the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin, law and order is maintained in Tamil Nadu,” he said while speaking to media in Coimbatore.

Claiming to have gathered evidence of corruption by AIADMK leader and ex-ministers SP Velumani, Thangamani and C Vijaya Baskar, Selvaraj said he would soon hand them over to the DVAC for a detailed investigation.

“The AIADMK is a company, which is divided into four groups and will soon become eight before disappearing totally,” he said.

He also blamed State BJP president K Annamalai for failing to prevail upon the central government to implement a blanket ban on online rummy, which has claimed the lives of many youth after losing money.

Targeting the Centre for failing to waive even the interest for loans taken by those during COVID-19 pandemic, Selvaraj said it had, however, waived off Rs 12.5 lakh crore borrowed by 540 industrialists. “This shows that the central government is not for people, but works only for the welfare of the corporate sector,” he said.