We'll even welcome Udhayanidhi's son into politics: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Following opposition parties' condemnation of Udhayanidhi's 'hasty elevation' as minister, Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru said that "not just Udhayanidhi, even if his son comes to politics, we'll welcome him."

Udhayanidhi Stalin's induction in his father MK Stalin-led cabinet is the 'sunrise' moment for ruling DMK workers and avid party supporters but the opposition sees yet another 'sonrise' chapter in the decades old history of the Dravidian party founded by the late CN Annadurai.

In this situation, KN Nehru, who attended a party event in Salem, addressed the media, "Credits for the uplift of commoners like me goes to DMK and Karunanidhi's family, will we not be loyal to his family?", He added saying DMK is the only party that represents all sections of the society.

"Not just Udhayanidhi... Even if his son (Inbanidhi) comes into politics, we will hail him. So barbs of dynasty politics against us is inconsequential", he added.