War of words: Annamalai and CV Shanmugam spar over LS poll alliance

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam and BJP state secretary Annamalai indulged in verbal exchange over the Lok Sabha alliance.

The AIADMK leader said that since MK Stalin is executing silently the wishes of the Central government, the BJP and DMK would forge an alliance for Lok Sabha elections. He added that the Communist parties will turn its back on DMK.

Shanmugam was speaking at a protest meeting condemning DMK's dynasty politics in Neyveli.

Responding to Shanmugam, BJP leader Annamalai asked the scribes if the AIADMK leader has joined BJP. Only if someone is from our party they can comment on our party's alliance plans, he added.