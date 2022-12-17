Tamil Nadu cabinet meet likely on December 19

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin could likely chair the meeting of the state cabinet at the state secretariat on Monday. If sources at the state secretariat are to be believed, the meeting has been scheduled at 5 pm on Monday.

The meeting, if it should happen, could be the first to be attended by debutant minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was inducted into the state cabinet as the state youth welfare and sports minister here on December 14. The meeting is expected to discuss the status of ongoing welfare schemes, mainly the free bus scheme and free bus travel schemes. The cabinet is also likely to discuss the online rummy ban issue.

Udhay chairs first review meeting

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi chaired his first meeting of the special programme implementation department at the state secretariat this morning. The debutant minister ascertained the status of various announcements made by the department in the State Assembly during the debate on demand for grants and in the budget. A statement issued by the government said that the minister also reviewed the status of the measures taken by the department in coordination with other departments to expedite the implementation of projects in the state.