Stalin inaugurates Anbazhagan centenary photo expo

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a photo expo organized at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam commemorating the centenary of the DMK's former general secretary K Anbazhagan.

The exhibition profiling the life of Anbazhagan showcased the photographs documenting his life and contribution to Tamil society. Besides the photographs of the recent decades (till his death) captured by the DMK photographer 'Kovai' Subbu, the three-day expo also had some old black and white photographs highlighting the former DMK general secretary's glorious days with Thanthai Periyar, DMK founder C N Annadurai and former party president M Karunanidhi.