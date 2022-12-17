Stalin inaugurates Anbazhagan centenary photo expo

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a photo expo organized at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam commemorating the centenary of the DMK's former general secretary K Anbazhagan.
The exhibition profiling the life of Anbazhagan showcased the photographs documenting his life and contribution to Tamil society. Besides the photographs of the recent decades (till his death) captured by the DMK photographer 'Kovai' Subbu, the three-day expo also had some old black and white photographs highlighting the former DMK general secretary's glorious days with Thanthai Periyar, DMK founder C N Annadurai and former party president M Karunanidhi.
The ruling DMK has also announced a host of meetings which would be addressed by the party leaders across the state as a part of Anbazhagan's centenary. Stalin is scheduled to address one of the meetings, which commenced on December 16. Incumbent DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi and Villivakkam MLA Vetriazhagan, grandson of Anbazhagan were among those who took part in the inauguration of the photo expo.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android