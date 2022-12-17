'Registration won't sanctify wedding solemnized sans bride’s consent'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that the process of mere registration will not add sanctity to the marriage which was solemnized without the consentof the bride.

Justice R Subramanian passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by a Coimbatore-based woman.

The petitioner approached the court for directing the Inspector General of Registration not to register the marriage which was solemnized on October 12 before the second respondent church without the petitioner's consent to the third respondent by considering the petitioner's representation dated October 28, 2022, and dispose of the same within the time limit that may be stipulated.

Representing the petitioner, advocate M Pandian submitted that his client did not grant her consent to marry that particular person. However, the marriage was solemnized in a church against her wishes. Since she does not want to proceed with the marriage life, she is against registering the marriage.

Nevertheless, the judge rejected the submissions of the petitioner. The judge observed that once the marriage is solemnized, de hors registration is by itself valid. “It can be dissolved only by a decree of the Court. The Registration by itself does not add to the sanctity of the marriage, which according to the petitioner was done without her consent, ” the judge wrote.

While dismissing the petition, Justice Subramanian held that the petition cannot be maintained and it is open to the petitioner to approach the civil court or the appropriate forum seeking a declaration that the marriage is invalid.